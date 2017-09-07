Multiple Arrested in Lincoln Drug Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested multiple people following an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

On Sept. 5, police searched two homes, one located on the 1900 block of Crabapple Lane and the other on the 8000 block of Greentop Road.

Inside, police found 3,043 bags of heroin (21.301 grams), 28.24 grams of cocaine, 11 suboxone strips, over $9,500 in suspected drug proceeds and a .22 caliber riple.

Multiple people were taken into custody, police said.

Darus E. Young, 42 of Millsboro, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy second degree, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Young was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $130,000 cash bond.

Antonio J. Belfield, 33 of Lincoln, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy second degree, tampering with evidence, and possession drug paraphernalia.  Belfield was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $130,000 cash bond.

William Snyder, 39 of Lincoln, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited, maintaining a drug property, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Snyder was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $24,000 secured bond.

McKayla Snyder-Shirey, 19 of Lincoln, maintaining a drug property and possession of marijuana.  She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $2,500 unsecured bond.

Others were arrested and released on unsecured bonds or criminal summons.

Robert L. Fanning, 47 of Milford, was arrested for resisting arrest.

Andre A. Mifflin, 44 of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of heroin and resisting arrest.

William G. Rafter, 48 of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel L. Colon, 23 of Lincoln, was arrested for carrying a concealed dangerous instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John S. Meredith, 48 of Milford, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Tony Kiser, 46 of Milford, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caitlynn H. Scott, 20 of Milton, was arrested for criminal impersonation. 

Six additional subjects were contacted by troopers that were found to be wanted on outstanding capiases.

 

 

