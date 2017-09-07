Two Maryland hit-and run collisions in one week

M.d--Two Maryland hit-and-run crashes in just one week, one in Ocean City, the other in Princess Anne.

Both victims' families are still in agony, but hope remains for one victim.

19-year-old Dwight Nichols of Princess Anne told police he was walking on Somerset Avenue near UMES when he was struck by a car that then drove off.

Neighbors who frequent Somerset Avenue say they are completely surprised this happen.

"It’s crazy, you got to watch where you’re going, because people don’t care. They will hit you and keep right on going. Probably somebody with no license or something, says Brian Trolio."

Driving with no license is one of the reasons Princess Anne police say drivers drive away when hitting a pedestrian.

Driving drunk and with a suspended licenses are other reasons.

Nichols was treated for non life threatening injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, but another victim wasn't as fortunate.

21-year-old Veronika Badurova, a J-1 student from Slovakia, died Friday, two days after being hit by an SUV on Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City.

"You need to stop, you hit someone, you need to stop and take responsibility," says Margaret Payne."

38-year-old, Brooks Brattenn from Snow Hill faces multiple charges in the deadly hit-and-run collision in Ocean City