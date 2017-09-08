Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Elkton

Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
With Hurricane Irma churning in the Atlantic at Category 5 windspeeds, Wicomico County officials say now is the time to clean out drainage areas to minimize flooding.More
With Hurricane Irma churning in the Atlantic at Category 5 windspeeds, Wicomico County officials say now is the time to clean out drainage areas to minimize flooding.More
Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.
Police said Draper was riding his bicycle eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road in the area of Wells Road when he was hit by a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup operated by a 37-year-old Lewes man who was also traveling eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road. Police said the man stopped immediately after the collision and called 9-1-1.More
Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.
Police said Draper was riding his bicycle eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road in the area of Wells Road when he was hit by a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup operated by a 37-year-old Lewes man who was also traveling eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road. Police said the man stopped immediately after the collision and called 9-1-1.More