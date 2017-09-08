Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Elkton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Elkton

Posted: 09/07/2017 23:54:00 -04:00 Updated:

ELKTON, Md. -- Elkton emergency crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon after an occupant threw out his cigarette in a handmade tray. 

According to officials, Brinton Davis, who lives in the three story apartment building, discovered the fire on his rear deck fire escape. Officials determined that Davis threw out his cigarette into a handmade ashtray made from a wooden stump. They ruled the fire an accident. 

The fire took three hours to control and created an estimated $500,000 in damages. Two firefighters with the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton suffered  minor injuries; one was treated by EMS and the other refused treatment. 20 people have been displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. 

