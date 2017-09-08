Transgender Ban Sparks Some Debate in Delaware

DOVER, Del. -- President Donald Trump's directive to military leaders to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military has sparked debate in Delaware over the issue.



Trump, who announced the decision this summer, first said in a tweet that he had consulted military leaders and decided the country's armed forces could not be burdened with the medical costs or disruptions caused by transgender service members.



Last month, Trunp signed a memo directing military leaders to enact the change.



But Ashley Register, a transgender veteran from Kent County who served in the Air Force until 2015, said Trump's decision was discriminatory.



"It doesn't mean that they're any less capable, that they're any less worthy. It doesn't mean that the services or the nation should view them as a lesser person," she said.



Trump's decision sparked demonstrations and sharp criticism from some, though Sussex County GOP Chairman Billy Carroll said he felt the outrage over a policy affecting a relatively small number of Americans merely served as a distraction from larger issues like the economy.



"We really need to focus on those issues," he said.