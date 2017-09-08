Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train south of Lincoln on Thursday night.

Troopers said the incident happened at around 9:25 p.m. when a southbound Delmarva Central Railroad train struck a pedestrian that was on the tracks.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The conductor was able to bring the train to a stop after the collision.

Police said the investigation into this incident is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.