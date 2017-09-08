WBOC Owner Tom Draper's Passing Prompts Outpouring on Social Media

Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford, Del. He was 76.

Tom Draper, a broadcast pioneer and longtime owner of WBOC, died early Friday from injuries he sustained in a Thursday morning bicycling accident that occurred near his home outside Milford, Del. He was 76.

News of Draper's passing brought an outpouring of sympathy and tributes on Twitter and Facebook. Below is a selection of some of those tributes by people who knew him.