Discrimination Suit Against Historically Black School Tossed

Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76. Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning.More
Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
