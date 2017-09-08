Discrimination Suit Against Historically Black School Tossed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Discrimination Suit Against Historically Black School Tossed

Posted: 09/08/2017 13:42:00 -04:00 Updated:
DSU is signing on to help undocumented students get an education in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC) DSU is signing on to help undocumented students get an education in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC)

By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A federal judge has dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a white man who lost his job at historically black Delaware State University.

In dismissing claims asserted by Jeffrey DeMoss, the judge on Thursday cited, among other things, qualified immunity for government officials. He did give DeMoss a chance to file an amended complaint.

DeMoss served as executive director for dining and auxiliary services and operations director of the Martin Luther King Jr. student center.

DeMoss says he was told in 2014 that his job was being terminated as part of a reorganization, despite having received the highest possible performance evaluations the previous three years.

DeMoss claims the school retained three younger black women holding similar positions, and promoted them to the same type of position he had held.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Millsboro Man Arrested for Firearm and Drugs in Salisbury

    Millsboro Man Arrested for Firearm and Drugs in Salisbury

    09/08/2017 14:10:00 -04:002017-09-08 18:10:00 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 18:28:47 GMT
    Jermaine DupontJermaine Dupont
    SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Police said after a traffic stop early Thursday morning they discovered a man with a firearm and drugs. Police said 26-year-old Jermaine Dupont, of Millsboro, Delaware, was charged with multiple firearm and drug charges aftMore
    Salisbury Police said after a traffic stop early Thursday morning they discovered a man with a firearm and drugs.More

  • Smyrna Looking for Arsonist

    Smyrna Looking for Arsonist

    09/08/2017 14:07:00 -04:002017-09-08 18:07:00 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 18:28:47 GMT
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is seeking public assisting in apprehending an suspect of an arson.More
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is seeking public assisting in apprehending an suspect of an arson.More

  • Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Sep 08, 2017 05:59 AM2017-09-08 09:59:00 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:46:05 GMT

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford, Del. He was 76.

    More

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford, Del. He was 76.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

  • WBOC Owner Tom Draper Celebrating 50 Years in Broadcasting

    WBOC Owner Tom Draper Celebrating 50 Years in Broadcasting

    An important member of the WBOC family is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper is celebrating five decades in broadcasting.

    More

    An important member of the WBOC family is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper is celebrating five decades in broadcasting.

    More

  • WBOC Owner Tom Draper Critically Injured in Crash

    WBOC Owner Tom Draper Critically Injured in Crash

    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.

    More

    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices