Millsboro Man Arrested for Firearm and Drugs in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Police said after a traffic stop early Thursday morning they discovered a man with a firearm and drugs.

Police said 26-year-old Jermaine Dupont, of Millsboro, Delaware, was charged with multiple firearm and drug charges after officers found a .40 caliber handgun and crack cocaine in his car.

Dupont was arrested and released to central booking, according to Salisbury Police.