Smyrna Looking for Arsonist

SMYRNA, Del - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is seeking public assisting in apprehending an suspect of an arson.

The arson occurred on August 21 in Smyrna, Delaware. The Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna responded to a building fire shortly after 5:00 pm at the Harris Manufacturing Company located on 655 West Glenwood Avenue.  Multiple fires had been extinguished inside the building, according to the fire marshal's office.

State fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally started inside the building and declared the fires an act of arson. Fire damage was estimated at $1,500. No injuries were reported. 

Pictures of the suspect starting fires and filming the destruction appeared on Snapchat.  Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s – Kent County Division at (302) 739-4447 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. 

 

