Three People Arrested for Drugs, Prostitution at Milford Motel

Three People Arrested for Drugs, Prostitution at Milford Motel

Posted: 09/08/2017 16:09:00 -04:00
Dwight Donaldson, Melinda Reed, Sarah Reed (left to right) Dwight Donaldson, Melinda Reed, Sarah Reed (left to right)

MILFORD, Del.- Three people from Milford were arrested during an investigation into the sale of heroin and prostitution at a motel.

The primary suspect, 66-year-old Dwight Donaldson, was taken into custody in the office of the Traveler's Inn Motel on North Walnut Street without incident, police said.

Police searched a room there and found Melinda Reed, 29, and 23-year-old Sarah Reed, who were also taken into custody.

During the search of the room, suspected heroin and related drug paraphernalia were found. Items related to prostitution were discovered, as well, police said.

According to police, when police searched Donaldson, they found an undisclosed amount of cash, which was alleged to be from the sale of illicit drugs and prostitution. Further investigation confirmed that Melinda Reed had been involved in prostitution in that room.

All three were charged with manufacturing or possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (non-marijuana). Melinda Reed was also charged with prostitution. All were arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7. 

Donaldson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,100 secured bail. Melinda Reed was committed to SCI on $1,200 secured bail, and Sarah Reed was committed to SCI on $1,500 secured bail. All were given future court dates in Kent County Court of Common Pleas in reference to this case. 

 

