Worcester County Humane Society Suspends Animal Intake

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Delmarva keeps its eye on Hurricane Irma, the Worcester County Humane Society will not be accepting animals until further notice.

Staffers at the shelter said flooding is a serious concern, especially because the building sits about a mile from the bay.

Some of the animal housing at the shelter is outdoors and only protected by screening.

"We have many cats that live in out buildings, and the water can come up pretty high. We've seen water come through the front door [of the shelter], through the back door by the dog kennels," said Shelter Manager Jessica Summers.

In the case of severe weather, the cats at the shelter will be trucked to another boarding facility.

The Worcester shelter is looking for fosters and volunteers to take the dogs in temporarily.

Summers said the intake suspension is also necessary because the shelter is at capacity, with animals living in office spaces and the lobby.

"Right now, it is currently kitten season, and the humane society, we are already over-extending ourselves. We have more cats than we really have room for," said Summers.