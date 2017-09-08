Easton House Fire Costs Thousands in Damages - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Easton House Fire Costs Thousands in Damages

Posted: 09/08/2017 16:42:00 -04:00 Updated:

EASTON, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a single family home caught fire Thursday.

The fire started in a second floor bedroom of a home on Dutchman's Lane around 6:25 p.m. It took firefighters about 1.5 hours to control it, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

Officials estimate that the blaze cost about $165,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Easton office at 410-822-7609.

