Police Search for Vandal Suspects Who Killed Fish - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search for Vandal Suspects Who Killed Fish

Posted: 09/08/2017 16:47:00 -04:00 Updated:
Kitty's Flower vandalism suspects Kitty's Flower vandalism suspects

SALISBURY, MD - Kitty's Flowers storefront pond was vandalized, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Salisbury police say a call came in around 7:30 Wednesday night.  The fish from the store's outdoor pond were after being taken out of the pond or while they were still in it, according to the police.

The Salisbury Police Department says the suspects are between the ages of 10 and 13.  The suspects can be seen in Kitty's Flowers' surveillance photos.

 

 

 

