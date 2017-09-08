Kent County Bus Service Change Frustrating Parents, Students - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kent County Bus Service Change Frustrating Parents, Students

Posted: 09/08/2017 16:56:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILLINGTON, Md. - Fifth grader Jordan Mendoza should have been in science class Friday morning. Instead, he was waiting for the school bus.

"The actual time was supposed to be 7:42 a.m. but then they scheduled it to 8:20," Mendoza said.

Kent County delayed schools by 90 minutes on Friday - all to accomodate new bus drivers unfamiliar with roads and stops.

Parents say it's been like this all week.

"Everybody is in an uproar over this," said Wayne Starkey, a parent.

Starkey was waiting with his kids just down the street - no bus in sight either.

"It's frustrating," Starkey said. "I've missed three days of work already this week."

Starkey says some buses never show up.

When that happens, parents are forced to drive their kids to school.

"It's money we don't have," Superintendent Karen Couch said.

Couch says budgeting issues drove the $1.5 million contract out to Baltimore.

"I want to bring an immediate resolution to this because it's not working for anyone," Couch said.

Parents say they'll help figure out that resolution.

"If there's any way that the community can help them - ask because we're willing to help," Starkey said.

Parents say they plan on expressing their concerns at a school board meeting scheduled for Monday Sept. 11 at the Kent County School Office Building.

 

 

