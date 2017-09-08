Bicycle Shop Owner Promotes Bike Riding Safety

SALISBURY, Md--One man in Salisbury was severely injured and nearly died following a bike malfunction, but he's not letting his near-death experience go to waste.

Buz Carragher is the owner of Salisbury Cycle and today he spends much of his time educating bikers on how to remain safe.

"I get on the college students around here because they pull in here, zip around to get their bike fixed...no helmets," says Carragher.

The fatality reporting analysis systems says 54% of bicyclists killed nationally in 2015 were not wearing a helmet--a proven measure for preventing serious and fatal head injuries.

The city of Salisbury has bike lanes throughout the city, but bicyclists still need to take precaution when riding their bike.

"You always worry that someone isn't paying attention and I always try my best to pay attention to other cars and stay out the way," says Kathleen Shannon.

Buz says staying alert is the best way to remain safe while bike riding. He also stressed the importance of wearing a helmet, checking your mirrors, and when riding with others-ride single file.

Advice Buz gives to all his clients, hoping to save lives.