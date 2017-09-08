Two Juvenile's Charged for Damaging Town Property - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Juvenile's Charged for Damaging Town Property

Posted: 09/08/2017 20:33:00 -04:00 Updated:

 

BERLIN, Md. -- Two juveniles were charged today for damaging town property with BB guns. 
 
The Berlin Police Department investigated a series of several town lights and an abandoned house on Maple Ave. that had been damaged by BB guns. Police said they discovered two juveniles connected to the incident and five fire rifles at their residence. According to officials, both juveniles confessed to damaging the lights and house, as well as shooting several wild and domestic animals. 
 
They were charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, and reckless endangerment. Police also seized the five air rifles and a long rifle gun. 
 
The Berlin Police department recently had two cases of moving cars being shot by air rifles in August, but do not know if these cases are related. They ask anyone who has discovered damaged property or unusual occurrences to contact the agency.

Berlin PD seized five air rifles and a firearm during their investigation. (Courtesy: Berlin Police Department)
 
 
 
 

