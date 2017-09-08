Draper's Interest in Politics, Delaware Remembered by Lawmakers

DOVER, Del. --- After hearing about the death of WBOC Owner Tom Draper, Senate Minority Leader Gary Simpson said he and his wife recalled the time spent with the broadcast pioneer during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

"Tom and us were having such a great time together at that convention and it shows how fast something can happen in life," he said.

Simpson (R-Milford) was among a number of Delaware politicians on Friday remembering Draper, who died early Friday in Baltimore following a crash on Thursday while riding his bicycle near his home outside Milford. Police said Draper suffered critical injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck as he rode his bicycle along Slaughter Neck Road.

Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown) brought a framed photograph of herself, state lawmakers, and Draper attending an event some time ago to the capitol. She and lawmakers looked at the picture in between bill signings on Friday.

"I think that we're all still really in shock from this amazing, healthy---health-oriented person---to be taken so suddenly," she said.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a Sussex County native, said Draper and his family made a major impact on communications and community on the Delmarva Peninsula.

"I grew up in a household on a farm in Sussex and I had one television channel on a black-and-white TV --- WBOC," she said.

A Milford native, Draper was close with many families in the area like the family of Senate Minority Chief of Staff Dave Burris.

Burris fondly recalled Draper's interest in Delaware, politics, the outdoors, and conservation.

"He put a lot of effort for a long time into trying to make Delaware a better place," he said.