Washington D.C. Woman Set on Fire; Suspect Surrendered

Posted: 09/08/2017 21:31:00 -04:00


CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - A man has been arrested after a pregnant woman was set on fire in her apartment just outside of Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County police and firefighters arrived at the Capitol Heights, Maryland, apartment just before noon on Friday. A police spokeswoman said at a news conference that the woman had burns on a large part of her body.

Authorities say the woman told first responders that a man with whom she was in a relationship had set her on fire. The woman was taken to a D.C. hospital, where, police say, doctors delivered her baby.

Police say the woman and baby are alive, but provided no other information on their conditions.

Authorities say a man suspected in the crime surrendered to police in Washington. He hasn't been formally charged.

