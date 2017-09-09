Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

Posted: 09/09/2017
BERLIN, MD - Maryland state police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured at least one person this afternoon,  The accident took place shortly before 4:30 pm on Maryland Rt. 611 going toward Assateague Island.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash until they can reach out to their families.  One driver was flown to the University of Maryland shock trauma center.

Maryland police closed the roadway to complete a crash investigation for at least two hours.  They believe a vehicle may have been traveling southbound in the northbound lane, when it struck two other cars.  The collision is still under investigation.

 

