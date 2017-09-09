Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford, Del. He was 76.More
Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76. Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning.
Kent County delayed schools by 90 minutes on Friday - all to accommodate new bus drivers unfamiliar with roads and stops.
Parents say it's been like this all week. "Everybody is in an uproar over this," said Wayne Starkey, a parent.
Starkey was waiting with his kids just down the street - no bus in sight either.
Police are investigating vandalism at Kitty's Flower Shop in Salisbury that occurred around 7:30 Thursday night. The store's outdoor pond was destroyed and several of the fish in that pond were killed.
