Two Injured in Worcester County Crash

Berlin, Md - Maryland State Police say two people were injured in a three car crash on MD 611 in Worcester County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday to Stephen Decatur Highway (MD 611) at the intersection of Porfin Drive.  According to the initial MSP investigation, 47-year-old Willliam Bandorick of Berlin was traveling south on 611 when he crossed over the undivided road into northbound traffic.  Police say Bandorick hit another car, then traveled back into the southbound lane where his car then hit a pickup truck.

Invesitgators say Bandorick was flown to Shock Trauma for his injuries, the driver of the car was taken to PRMC for their injuries.  The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Stephen Decatur highway was closed for a couple hours Saturday as police investigated the crash.  The collision is still under investigation but police do not believe alcohol was a factor in that accident in Worcester County.

 

