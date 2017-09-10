Berlin is a Top 10 Finalist for Great American Main Street Award

BERLIN, Md-- Berlin could possibly soon receive a lot of recognition. For the second year in a row, Berlin is a contender for the 2018 Great American Main Street Award. Berlin is one of the top 10 finalists.

The award is given to a main street known for its economic impact in a community.

Jennifer Dawicki, a restaurant owner in Berlin, has worked in the downtown area for the past 11 years, she says Berlin is a community most deserving of this award.



"Everything we do in this community is as a community--is to build a business, and serve our local clientele, so I am not surprised but I am excited, says Dawicki."

A small town whose community makes it a priority to put a big smile on people’s faces.