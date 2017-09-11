Del. Officials Eye Risk to Infants of Adult Substance Use

Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper, who passed away Friday following a bicycle accident that happened the day before outside of Milford, Del.More
Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76. Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning.More
Police are investigating vandalism at Kitty's Flower Shop in Salisbury that occurred around 7:30 Thursday night. The store's outdoor pond was destroyed and several of the fish in that pond were killed.More
Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.More
