One Killed, Another Injured in Farmington Crash

Posted: 09/11/2017 08:04:00 -04:00

FARMINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police say speed may have been a factor in an early Sunday single-car crash in Farmington that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. , 46-year-old Harry D. Ulhorn was driving a Chevrolet El Camino traveling southbound on Farmington Road and approaching the intersection at Main Street within the town limits of Farmington. Police said that is when the El Camino drove through the stop sign without braking and traveled off the south edge of the roadway.  The vehicle traveled through a grass area before striking a large tree with the center of its front bumper, according to investigators. 

Troopers said Ulhorn was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The right front passenger was wearing his seatbelt and was flown from the scene to Christiana Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Speed may have been a contributing factor although it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, according to police.

Farmington Road at Main Street was shut down for approximately 2-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

