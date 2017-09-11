Bay Bridge-Tunnel Restaurant and Gift Shop Set to Close

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- A restaurant and gift shop on The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is set to close Sept. 30.



The Chesapeake Grill and the Virginia Originals gift shop are becoming victims of the bridge-tunnel's planned expansion.



The restaurant has been in operation since 2010. A previous incarnation of the restaurant had been in business for several decades.



The bridge-tunnel connects Virginia's Eastern Shore with the Hampton Roads metropolitan region. It spans 17 miles across the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The bridge opened in 1964.



Construction of the expansion is set to begin Oct. 1. The project is estimated to cost about $755 million and be completed in October 2022.

