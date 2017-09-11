States Sue Trump Admin Over Fuel Economy Fines - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

States Sue Trump Admin Over Fuel Economy Fines

Posted: 09/11/2017 12:45:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

DETROIT (AP/WBOC)- New York, California, Maryland and two other states are suing the Trump administration, saying it must put in place higher penalties for automakers that violate federal fuel economy standards.

The U.S. Department of Transportation more than doubled civil penalties for fuel economy violations last year after Congress ordered agencies to adjust their fines for inflation.

The new rule, which was set to take effect in July, would require automakers to pay $14 for every tenth of a mile per gallon of fuel a vehicle consumes over its minimum fuel economy, multiplied by the number of vehicles sold. Since the mid-1970s, automakers have paid $5.50 for every tenth of a mile per gallon over the limit.

Automakers objected, saying the change would cost them $1 billion per year. The federal government delayed the rule indefinitely in July, saying it didn't adequately consider the cost to automakers.

The states say that delay is illegal, because the federal government acted without notice and without public comment. The action also violates Congress's directive that agencies increase penalties, the lawsuit says.

"Fuel efficiency standards are common sense, protecting Americans' pocketbooks and reducing the emissions that undermine public health and drive climate change," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a prepared statement.

Vermont and Pennsylvania joined the lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a similar lawsuit last week.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Hosts Annual 9/11 Parade and Ceremony

    Ocean City Hosts Annual 9/11 Parade and Ceremony

    09/11/2017 13:41:00 -04:002017-09-11 17:41:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:57:07 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Hundreds turned out Monday morning as Ocean City hosted its annual 9/11 motorcycle parade and remembrance ceremony.More
    Hundreds turned out Monday morning as Ocean City, Md. hosted its annual 9/11 motorcycle parade and remembrance ceremony.More

  • Delmarva Power Aiding in Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

    Delmarva Power Aiding in Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

    09/11/2017 13:45:00 -04:002017-09-11 17:45:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:52:21 GMT
    (Photo credit: Delmarva Power)(Photo credit: Delmarva Power)
    Delmarva Power has dispatched crews and support contractors to assist with restoring power in areas of the southeast U.S. damaged by Hurricane Irma.More
    Delmarva Power has dispatched crews and support contractors to assist with restoring power in areas of the southeast U.S. damaged by Hurricane Irma.More

  • Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    09/11/2017 12:36:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:36:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:34:56 GMT
    Six Arrested in Magnolia for drugsSix Arrested in Magnolia for drugs
    MAGNOLIA, Del.- Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police.Police confirmed 52-year-old Sonia Griffin and 56-year-old Frank Ramos were out on bond after drug charges frMore
    Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. Four other people were arrested on drug-related charges that day as well.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What You Need to Know About the Equifax Data Breach

    What You Need to Know About the Equifax Data Breach

    09/11/2017 08:44:00 -04:002017-09-11 12:44:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-09-11 13:18:33 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting companies, said this week that a major data breach exposed Social Security numbers and other important information of millions of people.More
    Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting companies, said this week that a major data breach exposed Social Security numbers and other important information of millions of people.More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    09/11/2017 12:50:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:50:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:10:24 GMT
    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More
    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More

  • One Killed, Another Injured in Farmington Crash

    One Killed, Another Injured in Farmington CrashCrash

    09/11/2017 08:04:00 -04:002017-09-11 12:04:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-09-11 13:18:24 GMT
    Delaware State Police say speed may have been a factor in an early Sunday single-vehicle crash in Farmington that left one person dead and another critically injured.More
    Delaware State Police say speed may have been a factor in an early Sunday single-car crash in Farmington that left one person dead and another critically injured.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

  • Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

    Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

    Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.

    More

    Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, September 11, 2017

    Morning Weather for Monday, September 11, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices