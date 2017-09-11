Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. Four other people were arrested on drug-related charges that day as well.

Police confirmed 52-year-old Sonia Griffin and 56-year-old Frank Ramos were out on bond after drug charges from August when they were rearrested after a search warrant on Woodville Road on Thursday.  Both gained additional charges after they were taken back into custody and their bond was revoked from the August crimes. 

Griffin and Ramos were among six people arrested on Thursday after the search warrant conducted by Kent County Drug Unit, according to DSP. Dennise Neill, Eric Huffstutler and Eric Garrison were arrested from a black Dodge Caliber parked in the Woodville Road driveway.  

Police said Christopher L. Jones ran from troopers and was later located at a nearby trailer. 

Police said after searching the car officers found 1.23 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe.  Neill had over $1,400 on her, Huffstutler had four bags of heroin and .93 grams of crack cocaine and Garrison had over $2,400 on him and eight 15 milligram oxycodone pills, according to DSP.  After a search of the home, officers found 67 bags of heroin, 123.72 grams of marijuana, .14 grams of crack cocaine, two suboxone 12 milligram strips, digital scales, packaging materials and a ledger, according to police. 

Trooperssaid Ramos and Griffin were charged with maintaining a drug property, three counts of drug dealing and second degree conspiracy among other charges.  They were out on a $37,000 cash bond from August charges. Ramos was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and Griffin was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Center, according to police. 

Neill was charged with possession of paraphernalia and later released, according to police. 

Garrison was charged with drug dealing and arraigned in court.  Police said was released on a $4,000 unsecured bond. 

Huffstutler was charged with possession of crack, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia, according to investigators.  Police said he was arraigned and later released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. 

Jones will be charged with felony resisting, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana among other charges, according to police. He is being treated at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for a dog bite.  Jones has a $9,000 cash bond because he was wanted on a capias for child support. 

 

