Ocean City Hosts Annual 9/11 Parade and Ceremony

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hundreds turned out Monday morning as Ocean City hosted its annual 9/11 motorcycle parade and remembrance ceremony.

The motorcycle parade was organized by a Maryland chapter of the Red Knights, a motorcycle club made up of firefighters.

More than 200 bikes participated in the parade.

"It just brings to Delmarva awareness of what happened on Sept. 11," said Red Knights treasurer John Tartufo.

"Being there were 343 firefighters killed that day, and the Red Knights are an international firefighters motorcycle club, we feel it's only fitting to do this every year to say the fact that we never forget that tragic day," continued Tartufo.

The parade culminated with a ceremony featuring various speakers, including Ocean City police and fire department officials.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also delivered remarks.

Participants in the parade said it's important for communities -- and the nation -- to come together to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

"There's so much turmoil in this country right now, we need to ban together as Americans," said Michael Scahill of the Washington, D.C. Fire Department.

"Doesn't matter what color or what race or what religion. People need to get together and honor the dead," added veteran Carroll Cartwright.