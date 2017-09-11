Delmarva Power Aiding in Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

SALISBURY, Md.- Delmarva Power has dispatched crews and support contractors to assist with restoring power in areas of the southeast U.S. damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The utility said that more than 121 Delmarva Power employees and contractors have been sent south as part of mutual assistance networks coordinating recovery efforts. Delmarva Power joins with its Exelon sister utilities—Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, PECO and Pepco—in making available more than 1,800 utility employees and contractors to assist.

“Crews from utilities across the country supported our response to Hurricane Sandy, and other major storms, and we are glad to return the favor,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “We are proud of our dedicated employees and contractors who are answering the call for help to support what is expected to be a monumental restoration effort.”

Delmarva Power said that over the years it has sent hundreds of crews and support personnel to assist utilities, in the Mid-Atlantic region and across the country, as part of regional, mutual assistance networks.