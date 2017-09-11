Concerns over Milford Motel Prompt Petition, Action - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

By Madeleine Overturf
MILFORD, Del. - Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.

After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroin charges, an online petition was started. 

"This petition is created in order to supply the Mayor of the City of Milford with resident's concerns regarding the Traveler's Inn Motel, of 1036 North Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963," the petition's description reads. "We would like to have the City file a lawsuit in order to declare this property as a nuisance property and have it shut down."

A spokesperson for the Milford police department tells WBOC they are exploring all avenues to fight crime at the motel. 

"We appreciate the public tips we received that made it easier investigating some of the things out there," Sgt. Robert Masten says. "We are aware of it. It concerns us as much as the public, and we are hoping to find a resolution sooner than later."

Another person hoping to fix the issues is the motel's owner. He tells WBOC that he plans to meet with city officials on the matter, and says anytime they are aware of illegal activity at the motel, that guest is removed immediately. What's more, the motel is undergoing a massive renovation. The motel's manager showed WBOC new security cameras that he pledges to give Milford police 24/7 access to.

Because of the motel's action, the online petition has since been shut down, with a note explaining: "The owner of the Travelers Inn has agreed to sit down with the city and concerned citizens in order to reach a solution."

 

