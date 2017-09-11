D.C. Man Linked to Theft of Car Tires - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

D.C. Man Linked to Theft of Car Tires

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing tires from a car dealership.

Troopers were called to The Car Store on Beach Highway a little after 5 a.m. Sunday when someone reported a suspicious person in the parking lot who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

When troopers arrived, the suspect was no where to be found, but a Chevrolet Tahoe with D.C. registration was found in the lot with two sets of truck tires resting on the ground next to it, police said.

A search of the area revealed two pickup trucks had all of their tires removed and were sitting on bricks, causing damage to brake rotors. A third pickup had its lug nuts removed, but the tire had not yet been removed.

By checking surveillance video and vehicle registration, troopers were able to identify the suspect as Ernest S. Covington, 49, of D.C., police said. 

Around 8 a.m., a trooper found Covington walking on Seashore Highway, just west of Farmer Gene's Market with a bag of chips and sodas in his hands. A traffic stop was conducted, and when the trooper questioned his identity, he gave a false name, police said.

During a search of Covington, a trooper found a traffic citation with a photo of the Tahoe as well as a key for it, police said.

While Covington was being transferred back to Troop 5, a burglary was reported from Farmer Gene's Market. According to police, the burglar had forced entry into the building by removing an air conditioning unit. Once inside, the burglar removed change from a tip jar and cash from the register. Also stolen was a bag of chips, soda and some Slim Jim snacks, all which were found to be in Covington's possession when he was arrested.

Covington was charged with third degree burglary, theft over $1,500, theft under $1,500, attempted theft under $1,500, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, possession of burglary tools, hindering prosecution and third degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,1000 cash bond.

The investigations into the thefts of tires in Kent and Sussex counties are continuing, and more charges may be forthcoming for Covington, police said. 

 

 

