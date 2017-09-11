Free Nutrition Classes Offered at Georgetown Public Library

GEORGETOWN, De.- University of Delaware Nutrition Assistants are offering a 5 week nutrition education program to limited-income individuals in Delaware. These assistants are helping folks eat healthier for less.

Frank Bolen spent 40 years working in supermarkets, 40 years of watching people make the wrong decisions.

"You could always see people coming in there and they had to make choices that probably weren't healthy because they didn't have the income, they didn't have the money or knowledge on what really to buy, or how to prepare a good food for their families," he said.

Wanda Taylor, nutrition assistant at University of Delaware says that income-limited individuals usually struggle most when purchasing food.

"Often time people think that eating healthy is very costly, however, if you know where to shop, when to shop, you can stretch your food dollar. So as a part of this program, you will learn how to stretch your food dollar," she said.

But this isn't the only thing people will be learning.

"They're taught to increase their fruit and vegetable intake, they're taught about food safety, in addition they're taught about physical activity," she said.

And the best part.

"It's totally free, if you have limited income, come on out, we try to make it interesting, we try to get class participation," she said.

According to the USDA'S supplemental nutrition assistance program, 69% of people who completed this program, improved one or more nutrition practices.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a meat thermometer, healthy recipes, a bag of groceries, and plenty of other items to help kickoff their new, healthy lifestyles.

The classes will start at 6pm today and will run every Monday from today through October 9th at the Georgetown Public Library.