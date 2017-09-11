Free Nutrition Classes Offered at Georgetown Public Library - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Free Nutrition Classes Offered at Georgetown Public Library

GEORGETOWN, De.- University of Delaware Nutrition Assistants are offering a 5 week nutrition education program to limited-income individuals in Delaware. These assistants are helping folks eat healthier for less. 

Frank Bolen spent 40 years working in supermarkets, 40 years of watching people make the wrong decisions.

"You could always see people coming in there and they had to make choices that probably weren't healthy because they didn't have the income, they didn't have the money or knowledge on what really to buy, or how to prepare a good food for their families," he said.

Wanda Taylor, nutrition assistant at University of Delaware says that income-limited individuals usually struggle most when purchasing food.

"Often time people think that eating healthy is very costly, however, if you know where to shop, when to shop, you can stretch your food dollar. So as a part of this program, you will learn how to stretch your food dollar," she said.

But this isn't the only thing people will be learning.

"They're taught to increase their fruit and vegetable intake, they're taught about food safety, in addition they're taught about physical activity," she said.

And the best part.

"It's totally free, if you have limited income, come on out, we try to make it interesting, we try to get class participation," she said.

According to the USDA'S supplemental nutrition assistance program, 69% of people who completed this program, improved one or more nutrition practices.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a meat thermometer, healthy recipes, a bag of groceries, and plenty of other items to help kickoff their new, healthy lifestyles.

The classes will start at 6pm today and will run every Monday from today through October 9th at the Georgetown Public Library. 

 

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More
    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More

    Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. Four other people were arrested on drug-related charges that day as well.More

    What You Need to Know About the Equifax Data Breach

    Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting companies, said this week that a major data breach exposed Social Security numbers and other important information of millions of people.More

    Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

    Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.

    Morning Weather for Monday, September 11, 2017

