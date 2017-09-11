Ex-Boyfriend Assaults and Steals from Woman in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A woman was choked and without her cellphone after her ex-boyfriend broke into her home in Salisbury, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 38-year-old Walter F. Soriano entered the victim's home intoxicated on Tuesday night without permission. Soriano accused her of being in a new relationship and assaulted her. The victim reported that he struck and choked her.

Soriano then took the woman's cell phone and left, according to the Sheriff's Office. Soriano was arrested and taken before the District Court Commissioner.

Soriano was charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Commissioner detained him in lieu of a $50,000 bond.