New 911 Call System Concerns Some Along Midshore



DENTON, Md. - It's called One Call, One Voice.

Caroline, Queen Anne's, Dorchester, Talbot, and Kent counties are working together to pick up emergency calls when others are too busy.

"It would be great support and would probably save lives," said Neil Knight, who was passing through Denton on Monday.

Sounds good to some, but others aren't completely buying it.

"I feel like it could be a good idea," said Tanya Austin from Dorchester County. "The only concern that I have is that they're routing our calls to someone who may not know this area as well and that gives me some concern."

"My personal opinion is that if they're responsible for an area, they should be familiar with the area," said John Battista, from Taylor's Island.

Caroline County Divisions Chief of Communications, Steve Hurlock, says they've considered that problem too.

"The dispatchers are trained to gather that information and process it as best they can," Hurlock said.

Hurlock says when a call rings in, dispatchers can pinpoint the call on a map. From there, they'll send the closest help.

"I don't think we'll run into many problems or issues with that," Hurlock said.

It's five counties working together.

"I'm pretty happy that we've all done this together," Hurlock said.