Options Available for Preventing Fraud, Identity Theft After Equ - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Options Available for Preventing Fraud, Identity Theft After Equifax Data Breach

Posted: 09/11/2017 20:02:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A data breach at Equifax involving personal information of up to 143 million people was recently disclosed by the credit-reporting firm, prompting recommendations for many consumers to take steps to prevent fraud and identity theft.

The data breach, reported last week by Equifax, occurred between May and late July and allowed personal information like social security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses, and in some cases driver's license numbers, to be accessed. 

Equifax has created a website to allow users to determine if their information was potentially accessed, though Lisa Hastings with Dover Accounting Firm Faw Casson said many people may not realize they are affected by the data breach.

"If [hackers] don't leave any trail, it's really hard to realize it's even happened," she said.

If someone believes their personal information is at risk, Federal Trade Commission recommends potentially using credit freezes with the three primary credit-reporting agencies, including Equifax. The move would allow someone to restrict access to their credit histories, potentially preventing misuse of someone's personal information to open fraudulent accounts or credit cards, though it can also include fees and may require lead time to place or remove an individual freeze.

Hastings said consumers should consider placing fraud alerts with each of the major credit agencies, to increase creditors' scrutiny on requests.

"That's sort of one of [Equifax's] restitution measures, is to put a fraud watch on your account for you without having to pay for it," he said.

Hastings said one other issue that could affect consumers is fraudulent tax returns filed in their names. She also recommended people regularly check their bank and credit card statements.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    09/11/2017 12:50:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:50:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:40:05 GMT
    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More
    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More

  • Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    09/11/2017 12:36:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:36:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:34:56 GMT
    Six Arrested in Magnolia for drugsSix Arrested in Magnolia for drugs
    MAGNOLIA, Del.- Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police.Police confirmed 52-year-old Sonia Griffin and 56-year-old Frank Ramos were out on bond after drug charges frMore
    Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. Four other people were arrested on drug-related charges that day as well.More

  • What You Need to Know About the Equifax Data Breach

    What You Need to Know About the Equifax Data Breach

    09/11/2017 08:44:00 -04:002017-09-11 12:44:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-09-11 13:18:33 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting companies, said this week that a major data breach exposed Social Security numbers and other important information of millions of people.More
    Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting companies, said this week that a major data breach exposed Social Security numbers and other important information of millions of people.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

    Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.  Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning. 

    More

  • Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

    Car Crash Sends Motorist to Shock Trauma

    Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.

    More

    Maryland State Police say two people were injured after a serious three-car crash Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Porfin Drive and Route 611, also known as Stephen Decatur Highway.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, September 11, 2017

    Morning Weather for Monday, September 11, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices