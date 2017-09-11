Royal Farms Construction on South Salisbury Boulevard

SALISBURY, Md. -- Demolition began today of the Plaza Tapatia restaurant on Route 13 South in Salisbury to start construction for a new Royal Farms.

Kathryn Ellis, the project manager from Delmarva Veteran Builders, said Monday that demolition began today to make way for a new Royal Farms to take its place. She said the 5,200-square-feet facility will offer eight gas station pumps. According to Ellis, construction will take about seven months to complete and will take over the back side of the building near the water tower.

According to the photo aired on Salisbury University's television station in February, the restaurant put a sign up in their window saying a Royal Farms would not be built in it's place; however, Ellis said a Royal Farms will open in the coming months and demolition of the restaurant began today.