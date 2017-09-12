Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices

Posted: 09/12/2017 08:22:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The state of Delaware will continue to sell winter-blend gasoline in the wake of rising gas prices caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Federal regulators have extended a waiver allowing the state to sell stockpiles of the winter blend. Delaware experienced some of the nation's steepest hikes in gas prices after Harvey limited production at Gulf Coast refineries.

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold for $2.68 in Delaware on Monday. That's an increase of about 23 percent since the days before Harvey.

The Federal Clean Air Act prohibits the sale of the winter blend between May and September in order to minimize ozone pollution. The gasoline evaporates at lower temperatures. And it can be harmful to people with sensitive lungs during sunny days.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    09/11/2017 12:50:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:50:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:40:05 GMT
    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More
    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More

  • Concerns over Milford Motel Prompt Petition, Action

    Concerns over Milford Motel Prompt Petition, Action

    09/11/2017 16:30:00 -04:002017-09-11 20:30:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:51:33 GMT
    MILFORD, Del. - Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroinMore
    MILFORD, Del. - Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroinMore

  • Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    Two Rearrested for Drugs in Magnolia

    09/11/2017 12:36:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:36:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:34:56 GMT
    Six Arrested in Magnolia for drugsSix Arrested in Magnolia for drugs
    MAGNOLIA, Del.- Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police.Police confirmed 52-year-old Sonia Griffin and 56-year-old Frank Ramos were out on bond after drug charges frMore
    Two people were rearrested for drug charges in Magnolia while they were out on bond Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. Four other people were arrested on drug-related charges that day as well.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices