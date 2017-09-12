Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The state of Delaware will continue to sell winter-blend gasoline in the wake of rising gas prices caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Federal regulators have extended a waiver allowing the state to sell stockpiles of the winter blend. Delaware experienced some of the nation's steepest hikes in gas prices after Harvey limited production at Gulf Coast refineries.



A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold for $2.68 in Delaware on Monday. That's an increase of about 23 percent since the days before Harvey.



The Federal Clean Air Act prohibits the sale of the winter blend between May and September in order to minimize ozone pollution. The gasoline evaporates at lower temperatures. And it can be harmful to people with sensitive lungs during sunny days.

