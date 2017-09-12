Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices

A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More
Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.
After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroin charges, an online petition was started.More
