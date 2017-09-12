Officer From Freddie Gray Case May Testify at Assault Trial

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore police officer who was charged in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray may testify against an officer accused of assault.



Edward Nero is listed as a state's witness in the assault trial of a Baltimore County police officer. Records show that Nero was working with a helicopter unit when he saw police officer Christopher M. Spivey allegedly kick and punch a suspect.



Spivey's defense attorney said it's his understanding that Nero will testify. Prosecutors could not confirm that Nero will take the stand.



Nero is one of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the 2015 arrest and death of Freddie Gray. He was also the first to be acquitted. He and other officers still face possible internal disciplinary measures.