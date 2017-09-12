Prostate Cancer Remains Most Frequently Diagnosed in Del.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Experts say prostate cancer is still the most frequently diagnosed cancer for Delaware men. It's also one of the deadliest.



But there is some good news. The state has seen an increase in the number of men who are diagnosed earlier and at its most treatable stage.



Prostate cancer is often a slow growing disease. Men don't often experience symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. And many men live with the disease for years.



Michael Zaragoza, a urologist, and president of the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition, said researchers are close to identifying genes that could indicate a higher risk for the disease. But studies are still ongoing and a commercial test has yet to be released.