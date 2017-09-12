Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Clean-up Volunteers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Cleanup Volunteers

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Delmarva beaches are seeking volunteers ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday. 

"We only have a limited amount of employees here, so it's great to see the community involved -- multiplies our workforce greatly," said Chase Sands of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and cleanup organizer.

The refuge is hoping a few hundred volunteers will turn out on Saturday.

Sands said cleaning up beach debris keeps wildlife safe.

"The big importance is getting any kind of plastic, things that aren't biodegradable, off the beaches so that other sea animals don't consume them," said Sands. 

Today, plastic has been found in 62 percent of sea birds and 100 percent of sea turtles, according to the Ocean Conservancy

The Chincoteague Wildlife Refuge is hoping to collect 4,000 pounds of debris.

Delaware will also be hosting its coastal cleanup day this Saturday. 

For a full list of sites seeking volunteers in Delaware, you can click here.

