Repair, Replacement of Rail at Canal Park Dr. Railroad Crossing in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- In response to the concerns of the people who live in the Canal Woods neighborhood, and as part of the City of Salisbury’s efforts to improve its infrastructure, Carload Express Railroad will repair and replace rail at the railroad crossing on Canal Park Drive.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Canal Park Drive at South Salisbury Boulevard will be closed to through traffic to allow the repairs to be made. Work is expected to finish no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Canal Park Drive will remain accessible from Honeysuckle and Lakewood drives during this time. University Park Apartments will be accessible from Milford Street.

For more information, contact the Field Operations Department at 410-548-3177.