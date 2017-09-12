Two Arrested for Alleged Assault at Milford Liquor Store

MILFORD, Del.- Two people were arrested at a Milford liquor store after an alleged assault, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to Uptown Liquors on Northeast Front Street. Investigation revealed that two men, identified as Gordon Pruitt, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim at the store then left on bikes, police said.

According to police, the victim and the two suspects had engaged in a verbal altercation outside of the store. The men followed the victim into the store and attacked him.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

During a search of Pruitt, prescription medicine and suspected marijuana were found, police said.

Pruitt was charged with assault second degree, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana, criminal impersonation and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. A no contact order was also put into place between Pruitt and the victim. He's ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault second degree and conspiracy second degree. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $3,000 unsecured bail to the custody of his mother. He was ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Family Court.