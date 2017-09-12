PRMC Flu Clinic Offered at Salisbury Stadium

SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Regional Medical Center's "Drive-Thru Flu Clinic" is returning for its 23rd season.

On Oct. 12, vaccinations will be available at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must be at least 13-years-old to receive a vaccination. Teenagers between 13 and 17 must bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent.

A $10 cash donation per shot is requested.

For additional information, visit PRMC's "Drive-Thru Flu Clinic" website here.