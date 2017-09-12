Milton Changes Law, Will Now Allow Political Signs All Year

MILTON, Del. – The town of Milton has passed an ordinance amending the town code as it relates to signage which, essentially, will now allow political signs to remain on a resident’s property all year.

The move comes after the ACLU of Delaware filed a lawsuit against the town of Milton for a section of the town code that the ACLU says violates the first amendment.

Penny Nickerson lives on Union Street in Milton, and had a number of political signs in her front yard, saying things such as "Love Trumps Hate" and "Women’s Rights = Human Rights." In February, a town code enforcement officer asked her to take the signs down, saying they violated town code. At the time. town code stated that political signs "may be erected no sooner than 90 days prior to any contested election or referendum and shall be removed within 14 days following the election or referendum." Nickerson believed that rule restricts her right to free speech.

Although there remains regulations for where a sign may be placed, so as not to interfere with a sidewalk or road, as well as prohibiting onbscene signage, Milton Town Solicitor Seth Thompson said the amendment allowing political signs was designed to address concerns brought up by Nickleson and the ACLU of Delaware. Thompson would not comment on the pending litigation but said the hope was to resolve the issue at hand.

At this time, the amendment striking the prohibition of political signs in Milton has not yet been signed into law.