Middletown Police Arrest Suspect in Burglary Cases

MIDDLETOWN, De. -- A male juvenile was charged today in connection to two burglary cases that happened in August, police said.

Middletown Police responded to a burglary at the Metro Pub and Grill in Middletown on August 19. According to reports, the suspect broke into the restaurant after hours and attempted to remove property from the Pub before running away.

In the second burglary, Middletown Police said the suspect forced entry into the Patriot Armory, also located in Middletown, on August 23 after the armory closed and stole an estimated $615 worth of property, including air soft guns. The suspect left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

According to Middletown Police, one juvenile was linked to both of the burglaries and identified as the suspect in these cases. They said the same suspect was also linked to additional incidents throughout New Castle County and had been taken into custody by the New Castle Police Department.

The Middletown Police Department said they obtained arrest warrants for the suspect under a number of charges, including burglary in the third degree and theft under $1,500. They said he was arraigned today on those arrest warrants and committed to a secured facility for juveniles after failing to post bail.