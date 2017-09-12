Middletown Police Arrest Suspect in Burglary Cases - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Middletown Police Arrest Suspect in Burglary Cases

Posted: 09/12/2017 17:57:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online) (Photo Credit: MGN Online)

MIDDLETOWN, De. -- A male juvenile was charged today in connection to two burglary cases that happened in August, police said. 

Middletown Police responded to a burglary at the Metro Pub and Grill in Middletown on August 19. According to reports, the suspect broke into the restaurant after hours and attempted to remove property from the Pub before running away.

In the second burglary, Middletown Police said the suspect forced entry into the Patriot Armory, also located in Middletown, on August 23 after the armory closed and stole an estimated $615 worth of property, including air soft guns. The suspect left the scene in a dark colored SUV. 

According to Middletown Police, one juvenile was linked to both of the burglaries and identified as the suspect in these cases. They said the same suspect was also linked to additional incidents throughout New Castle County and had been taken into custody by the New Castle Police Department. 

The Middletown Police Department said they obtained arrest warrants for the suspect under a number of charges, including burglary in the third degree and theft under $1,500. They said he was arraigned today on those arrest warrants and committed to a secured facility for juveniles after failing to post bail. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Cleanup Volunteers

    Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Clean-up Volunteers

    09/12/2017 11:36:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:50:23 GMT
    Delmarva beaches are seeking volunteers ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.More
    Delmarva beaches are seeking volunteers ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.More

  • Kent County Population Expected to Grow Grayer

    Kent County Population Expected to Grow Grayer

    09/12/2017 19:19:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:19:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:55:53 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work on a new land use plan, Kent County projects its population will skew older as more retirees arrive and existing residents get older.The projections, seen on the county's website as part of its storyboards of the county's CoMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work on a new land use plan, Kent County projects its population will skew older as more retirees arrive and existing residents get older.The projections, seen on the county's website as part of its storyboards of the county's CoMore

  • House Fire in Laurel Under Investigation

    House Fire in Laurel Under Investigation

    09/12/2017 18:48:00 -04:002017-09-12 22:48:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:29:11 GMT
    LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel. Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road. Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the timeMore
    LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel. Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road. Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the timeMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    09/11/2017 12:50:00 -04:002017-09-11 16:50:00 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:40:05 GMT
    Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia say a woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and that all of them lived in filth.More
    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • Concerns over Milford Motel Prompt Petition, Action

    Concerns over Milford Motel Prompt Petition, Action

    Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.

    After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroin charges, an online petition was started.

    More

    Recent criminal behavior at the Traveler's Inn in Milford has some residents responding and the motel's owner taking action.

    After Milford police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroin charges, an online petition was started.

    More

  • House Fire In Laurel

    House Fire In Laurel

    A house fire Tuesday morning in Laurel, Del. destroyed a home, but no one was hurt.  

    More

    A house fire Tuesday morning in Laurel, Del. destroyed a home, but no one was hurt.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices