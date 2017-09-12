Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

Posted: 09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:00 Updated:
Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
MITLON, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today
 
According to police, troopers responded to the 1900 block of Cool Spring Road at around 1:00 p.m. today when the homeowner reported multiple shots fired at the house. Police said they found several bullet holes located on the outside and inside of the home where three adults were sleeping at the time. No one in the house, which included two men and one woman, was injured.
 
The case remains under investigation; Delaware State police have not yet identified a suspect. Police ask anyone with information to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-tip-3333. 
 
 
 
 
 

