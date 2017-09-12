Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

MITLON, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road .

According to police, troopers responded to the 1900 block of Cool Spring Road at around 1:00 p.m. when the homeowner reported multiple shots fired at the house. Police said they found several bullet holes located on the outside and inside of the home where three adults were sleeping at the time. No one in the house, which included two men and one woman, was injured.