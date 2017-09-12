House Fire in Laurel Under Investigation

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel.

Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road. Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the time, but two dogs were safely rescued.

Officials said the fire took nearly two hours to put out with an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The home did have smoke detectors, according to Fire Marshal's. An investigation will continue to determine the cause of the fire in Laurel.