Millsboro Police Department Proposes Neighborhood Watch Program

MILLSBORO, De.- The Millsboro Police Department held an informational meeting on Neighborhood Watch programs today, at the Millsboro Civic Center.

At Millsboro’s Sept. 5 town council meeting, Chief Calloway announced that through grant funding the department purchased Neighborhood Watch signage.

Julietta Perry has lived in Millsboro for over 10 years, she's happy to know that a plan to cut down on crime is being considered.

"For some parts of Millsboro they definitely need a crime watch, there are some good parts and quiet parts and there are some very bad parts, so I definitely think it's exciting," she said.

Brian Calloway, chief of the Millsboro Police Department believes this initiative will not only maintain a peaceful town but will also bring the community together.

"I'm hoping that we can have a mixture of all of our communities to get some information and see if this is something they would like to partake in their own community," he said.

If the neighborhood watch program begins, Chief Calloway wants people to be clear on what it entails.

"What neighborhood watch is, is not vigilantes on patrol, so, what it's really designed to do is for neighbors to look out of each other because they're going to know what is suspicious," he said.

Lee Peterson recently moved to Millsboro from California.

He says neighborhood crime watch really helped his old community and encourages folks to try it out.

"Everybody should keep an open mind on it, because there are benefits to it. I understand there are people who get apprehensive about everyone minding each others business, but in the long run, if it's safety for the community in general, then I can't see a downside to it," he said.

Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway is available to provide information on the programs to interested residents and homeowner associations.