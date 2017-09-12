Community Concerned Ahead of Carvel Hall Plans

CRISFIELD, Md.- Concern is growing for the community of Crisfield, over the city's future plans with Carvel Hall. CleanBay Renewables is looking to develop the vacant building, opening up the possibility for clean energy.

A meeting was held on Tuesday night about what the city is planning on doing with the space. However, some people are still worried about what the future holds.

The main reason why people are nervous is because of things like smell and noise that CleanBay Renewables could bring. Everything from drones to biomass energy could be produced in the industrial space.

"People are concerned about the air quality that they're breathing, about their property being in such close proximity. It's obviously going to have an affect on their property values," Maria Payan said.

Residents listened to representatives from CleanBay Renewables talk about their plans. They then were able to voice their concerns about what is being proposed.

"I'm looking at a truck out here that's demonstrating chicken manure and that's just how close it would be to my property and I've been there for 55 years. And I don't think I'm ready for this change," Reginald Wilson said.

Others expressed that they weren't pleased with how the government and the business were handling sharing information with the public.



"I'm not convinced that everything is so cut and dry here. Simply because this whole thing has been done back doors-y if I may say," Michael Corbin said.

But CleanBay Renewables reassured residents that the chicken manure will not be exposed to the air.



"We have calculated the odor exposures to be less than 100 feet from the truck location. We have also design features like a canopy overhang where the unloading will occur," CleanBay Renewables Founder Thomas Spangler said.

As many as 60 jobs could be created in Crisfield if the ordinances were to be passed and everything were to move forward for the project.