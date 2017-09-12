Pedestrian Injured from a Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash west of Wilmington after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening .

Initial investigation found that a male pedestrian was struck by an unknown make and model car on eastbound DE Rt. 2 (Kirkwood Highway), just east of Delaware Park Drive. The car drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian was transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life threatening injuries. Delaware State police are continuing their investigation; more details to follow.