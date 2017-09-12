Pedestrian Injured from a Hit-And-Run in Wilmington - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pedestrian Injured from a Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

Posted: 09/12/2017 23:50:00 -04:00 Updated:

WILMINGTON, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash west of Wilmington after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening . 

Initial investigation found that a male pedestrian was struck by an unknown make and model car on eastbound DE Rt. 2 (Kirkwood Highway), just east of Delaware Park Drive. The car drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian was transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life threatening injuries. Delaware State police are continuing their investigation; more details to follow. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Cleanup Volunteers

    Delmarva Beaches Looking for Coastal Clean-up Volunteers

    09/12/2017 11:36:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:50:23 GMT
    Delmarva beaches are seeking volunteers ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.More
    Delmarva beaches are seeking volunteers ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.More

  • Pedestrian Injured from a Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

    Pedestrian Injured from a Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

    09/12/2017 23:50:00 -04:002017-09-13 03:50:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-13 03:57:23 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening west of Wilmington.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening west of Wilmington.More

  • Community Concerned Ahead of Carvel Hall Plans

    Community Concerned Ahead of Carvel Hall Plans

    09/12/2017 22:20:00 -04:002017-09-13 02:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:26:19 GMT
    CRISFIELD, Md.- Concern is growing for the community of Crisfield, over the city's future plans with Carvel Hall. CleanBay Renewables is looking to develop the vacant building, opening up the possibility for clean energy.A meeting was held on Tuesday nigMore
    CRISFIELD, Md.- Concern is growing for the community of Crisfield, over the city's future plans with Carvel Hall. CleanBay Renewables is looking to develop the vacant building, opening up the possibility for clean energy.A meeting was held on Tuesday nigMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More

  • Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices

    Sale of Winter-blend Gas in Del. Continues After Spike in Prices

    09/12/2017 08:22:00 -04:002017-09-12 12:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:23:57 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    The state of Delaware will continue to sell winter-blend gasoline in the wake of rising gas prices caused by Hurricane Harvey.More
    The state of Delaware will continue to sell winter-blend gasoline in the wake of rising gas prices caused by Hurricane Harvey.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • House Fire in Laurel Under Investigation

    House Fire in Laurel Under Investigation

    Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel. 

    Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road.  Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the time, but two dogs were safely rescued.

    More

    Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel. 

    Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road.  Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the time, but two dogs were safely rescued.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices