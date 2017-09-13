Charter School Theft Sentencing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sentencing Postponed in Ex-Charter School Leader's Theft Case

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A former Delaware charter school leader is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to federal program theft.

Sentencing for Sean Moore, former chief operating officer at Family Foundations Academy in New Castle, was scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed until Dec. 6.

Guidelines call for 18 months to two years in prison, but Moore's attorney is asking for probation or home confinement.

Authorities said Moore stole and misappropriated more than $150,000 in funds belonging to the charter school from January 2012 through December 2014.

Moore and the school's founder and chief academic officer, Tennell Brewington, were fired in 2015 after an audit found repeated personal use of school credit cards.

Brewington pleaded guilty in July to state charges of theft and official misconduct and was sentenced to one year of probation.

